Over 200 vehicles valued at $17M recovered in alleged organized vehicle theft ring in GTA

More than 200 vehicles have been recovered in connection with a months-long investigation into an alleged organized vehicle crime ring in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), police say

York Regional Police said “multiple charges” have been laid against “organized vehicle theft groups” in connection with an ongoing investigation known as Project Touchdown.

“Over the past several years, York Regional Police and partner agencies have seen an increase in thefts of vehicles and we have increased efforts to combat this issue,” police said in a news release.

Officers said during the six-month project, 215 vehicles, valued at approximately $17.4 million were intercepted and recovered.

Police said the vehicles were allegedly being trafficked to “international destinations” including locations in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Police said 51 people have been arrested, and 150 charges have been laid.

“The suspects involved in this project were not only involved in stealing and trafficking vehicles,” police alleged.

According to police, 15 handguns, one assault-style rifle, magazines and ammunition were also seized during the investigation.

Officers said drugs, including fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine and Oxycodone were also seized.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the project focused on organized criminal groups “responsible for the increasing number of car thefts across the Greater Toronto Area.”

“In fact, in York Region alone, vehicle thefts have gone up more than 44 per cent over last year,” MacSween said.

He said the criminals are using “new technologies and tools” to steal cars “in just seconds.”

York Regional Police said Project Touchdown was a joint investigation, and included officers from Peel Regional Police, the Durham Regional Police Service, the Halton Regional Police Service, the Canada Border Services Agency and Équité Association and assistance from the CP and CN Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.