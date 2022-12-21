Menu

Crime

Kingston, Ont. police warn of fake iPhone scam

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 12:44 pm
Kingston police sign located in front of the police station on Division Street View image in full screen
Kingston police sign located in front of the police station on Division Street. Global Kingston

Police in Kingston, Ont., are reminding the public to be cautious when purchasing items from private sellers, saying there is an inherent risk of fraud.

Recently police say they have been made aware of fake Apple iPhones being sold on private classified sites such as Kijiji.

“One recent occurrence involved phones advertised as being Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. The phones come in what appear to be genuine iPhone boxes. The phones look like an iPhone 13 and even indicate it is an iPhone 13 in their settings. However, they are actually running on an Android operating system,” Kingston police said in a news release.

They add that residents should be aware of red flags such as lower-than-average asking prices, and the seller wanting to meet out front of a building or other public location rather than at their actual residence.

CrimeKingstonKingston PoliceOnline ShoppingiPhonescamsphone scamsclassified sitesfake iphonesprivate sales
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

