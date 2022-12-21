Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP recover more than $70K in stolen goods in Hastings County

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 12:20 pm
Police in Stirling-Rawdon have recovered more than $70K in stolen goods. View image in full screen
Police in Stirling-Rawdon have recovered more than $70K in stolen goods. OPP

A pair from the Township of Stirling-Rawdon and another from Belleville in Hastings County are facing a long list of charges as a result of a recent police investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police say they executed a search warrant on Woods Drive in Stirling-Rawdon on Dec. 20, where they recovered property that had been stolen during several break-ins.

Read more: Construction tools stolen from north-end work site in Peterborough

The goods were stolen from construction sites, enclosed trailers and storage units in the area. The estimated value of items recovered is more than $70,000.

Chantelle Barnsley, 33, and David Mantifel, 32, of Stirling-Rawdon and Tyler Taft, 31,  from Belleville are facing the following charges:

  • Break and Enter – three counts
  • Mischief under $5,000 – seven counts
  • Theft over $5,000 – three counts
  • Theft under $5,000 – four counts
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by Crime over $5,000 – two counts
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by Crime under $5,000
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine
Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: York Regional Police warn of rise in break-and-enters

Story continues below advertisement

Taft was additionally charged with failing to comply with probation.

Barnsley was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16, 2023.

The two others were remanded in custody for a bail hearing on Dec. 21, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. woman reunited with stolen family guitars'
Kingston, Ont. woman reunited with stolen family guitars
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceBellevilleBreak-insBreak And EntersStolen GoodsHastings Countyconstruction site theftConstruction sitesStirling-Rawdonstorage unit break-in
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers