OPP recover more than $70K in stolen goods in Hastings County

A pair from the Township of Stirling-Rawdon and another from Belleville in Hastings County are facing a long list of charges as a result of a recent police investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police say they executed a search warrant on Woods Drive in Stirling-Rawdon on Dec. 20, where they recovered property that had been stolen during several break-ins.

The goods were stolen from construction sites, enclosed trailers and storage units in the area. The estimated value of items recovered is more than $70,000.

Chantelle Barnsley, 33, and David Mantifel, 32, of Stirling-Rawdon and Tyler Taft, 31, from Belleville are facing the following charges:

Break and Enter – three counts

Mischief under $5,000 – seven counts

Theft over $5,000 – three counts

Theft under $5,000 – four counts

Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by Crime over $5,000 – two counts

Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by Crime under $5,000

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine

Taft was additionally charged with failing to comply with probation.

Barnsley was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16, 2023.

The two others were remanded in custody for a bail hearing on Dec. 21, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.