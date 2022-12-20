COVID-19: Bivalent booster available to children 5 to 11 in London-Middlesex, MLHU says

Send this page to someone via email

Children aged five to 11 in London and Middlesex County will be able to receive the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 booster starting Wednesday, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit say.

Health officials say the vaccine, which targets the original coronavirus and also provides better protection against other circulating variants, such as Omicron, will be available at the Western Fair mass vaccination clinic, and through mobile vaccination clinics.

“Anyone who has not had a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine must receive the monovalent Moderna Spikevax or Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine to complete their primary vaccine series before being eligible to receive a bivalent booster dose,” the health unit said in a statement.

“The recommended interval at which a bivalent booster dose can be administered is six months after their last COVID-19 vaccine dose.”

Those who have had COVID-19, or who have tested positive on a PCR or rapid-antigen test, should wait six months before receiving a booster dose of the bivalent vaccine, the health unit says.

“A minimum interval of three months may also be available by speaking to a health care provider.”

Health officials said they were encouraging parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated for COVID-19 and influenza as more people are inside due to the colder weather.

“Vaccination continues to be the best defense against severe illness and hospitalization,” said Jody Paget, the health unit’s associate manager of vaccine-preventable disease.

“We must continue to use those familiar tools available to us to protect ourselves and those around us, including masking in public indoor environments, washing your hands often, and staying home if you are unwell.”

People six months and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine before, at the same time, or after non-COVID-19 vaccines, such as that for the flu, health unit officials say.

Vaccination clinic locations and times can be found on the MLHU website.