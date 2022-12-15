Menu

Health

Ontario children aged 5 to 11 eligible for COVID-19 bivalent booster

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 8:30 am
Health Matters: New recommendations on fall boosters
RELATED: Health Matters: New recommendations on fall boosters – Oct 8, 2022

The Ontario government says children who are five to 11 years old are eligible for a COVID-19 bivalent booster shot, following approval from Health Canada.

Shots will be available for this age group starting on Dec. 21.

“All Ontarians are strongly encouraged to keep up to date with their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to restore protection that may have decreased since a previous dose, which remains the best way for people to stay healthy this winter and prevent unnecessary visits to the hospital,” the government said.

Appointments can be made on the province’s vaccine portal, through participating pharmacies, primary care and via local public health units that use their own booking system.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy associated with increased risk of traffic crashes in Ontario: study

The COVID-19 bivalent booster was designed to target the original virus strain and provides better protection against other variants currently circulating, the government said.

The government added that flu shots can also be safely given at the same time or any time before or after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

