Kawartha-Haliburton Children’s Foundation’s Santa Sleigh fulfils wish list for 900 children

Send this page to someone via email

The Kawartha-Haliburton Children’s Foundation’s annual Santa Sleigh program received enough gifts and donations this year for more than 900 children, youth and families in the Peterborough area.

On Tuesday, the foundation revealed the outcome of its 33rd annual event, which invites the public to fulfil a wish from a child that was posted on a Christmas tree at the Walmart store on Chemong Road.

The campaign was launched Nov. 24 and accepted gift donations until Dec. 5. Gifts are then collected by foundation staff, sorted and delivered to the Kawartha-Haliburton Children’s Aid Society case workers, who present them to each child before Christmas.

Story continues below advertisement

“So many individuals, workplaces and community groups came together to make sure a gift was purchased for every child on our tree, so they will each have a special gift to open this holiday season,” said foundation executive director Carrie Truman.

“I am so thankful for the support and generosity the community has provided for the Santa’s Sleigh program again this year.”

Truman noted gifts were purchased for more than 900 children, youth and families — encompassing everyone who requested gifts through the Santa’s Sleigh program.

Prior to this year, the foundation said more than 20,000 gifts have been given to children through the program.

Monetary donations, including gift cards, are still being accepted for this year’s campaign.

Truman thanked the many volunteers and community partners including Walmart, the Peterborough & Kawarthas Association of Realtors (PKAR), East Peterborough Lions Club and media partners The Wolf 101.5 FM, 100.5 Fresh Radio and Global Peterborough — all Corus Entertainment stations.