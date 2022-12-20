Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Wetaskawin County woman

See more sharing options

Police have charged a Wetaskawin County man with first-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 25 sudden death of 44-year-old Janet Magnuson in Breton, Alta.

Alberta RCMP major crimes and the Central Alberta District GIS unit investigated the death and arrested 44-year-old Corey Anderson on Friday.

Anderson is being held in custody and will appear in court Dec. 20 in Drayton Valley.

Breton is a small village located about 110 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.