Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Wetaskawin County woman

Police have charged a Wetaskawin County man with first-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 25 sudden death of 44-year-old Janet Magnuson in Breton, Alta.
Alberta RCMP major crimes and the Central Alberta District GIS unit investigated the death and arrested 44-year-old Corey Anderson on Friday.
Anderson is being held in custody and will appear in court Dec. 20 in Drayton Valley.
Breton is a small village located about 110 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
