Napanee High School receives advanced machinery through new program

Napanee District Secondary School is among 40 Ontario high schools to receive new “advanced machinery” in a new program run through the Canadian Tooling & Machining Association and Ontario Council for Technology Education.

The organizations will purchase and deliver new, high-tech machine equipment for 40 high schools throughout Ontario.

“Our goal is to expose high school students to technology at an earlier age to engage their interest for a career within our industry,” said Robert Cattle, CTMA executive director. “Not only does this expose students to newer technology at an earlier age, but also gives teachers up-to-date equipment to implement in their classrooms.”

The equipment deliveries began in November and range from CNC milling centres, lathes and plasma cutters to CNC desktop milling machines, high-precision conventional milling machines and lathes with readouts, and more. Each school will also receive tool kits and cutting tools.

“This exciting partnership is providing much-needed support for our manufacturing technology high school programs and will go a long way in reducing the skilled trades gap in this important industry,” said Dave Lewis, OCTE past chair.

Another part of the program will provide experiential work placements for high school co-op students, with a focus on the precision metal cutting sector. Each student will be paid an hourly rate while earning co-operative education credits.

Eligible employers could receive a wage subsidy of 50 per cent of wages paid, up to $5,000 per placement.