Canada

City of Kingston, Ont. hopes residents waste less this holiday season

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 10:47 am
Homestead's two proposed apartment towers would be located within sight of Kingston City Hall. View image in full screen
The City of Kingston is asking residents to waste less this holiday season. CKWS TV

As we hit the peak of the holiday season, the City of Kingston, Ont., hopes its residents will waste less this year.

The City of Kingston encourages residents to avoid creating unnecessary garbage when exchanging gifts this holiday season.

“Each non-recyclable item we send to landfill contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, which in turn contribute to climate change,” Adam Mueller, supervisor of solid waste disposal, said. “Give gifts and experiences instead of waste and packaging.”

Read more: Kingston, Ont. Jewish community celebrates the beginning of Hanukkah

The city suggests using reusable or recyclable gift wrapping, as traditional wrapping cannot be recycled due to a large amount of coloured ink. They also suggest creating or buying holiday decorations that can be repurposed or composted.

It’s also asking residents to compost their real Christmas trees at the Kingston Area Recycling Centre or Tomlinson Organics.

“Be sure to remove all decorations first. Artificial trees can be donated to secondhand stores and charities or sold on online sales websites,” a news release states.

