City of Kingston, Ont. hopes residents waste less this holiday season

As we hit the peak of the holiday season, the City of Kingston, Ont., hopes its residents will waste less this year.

“Each non-recyclable item we send to landfill contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, which in turn contribute to climate change,” Adam Mueller, supervisor of solid waste disposal, said. “Give gifts and experiences instead of waste and packaging.”

The city suggests using reusable or recyclable gift wrapping, as traditional wrapping cannot be recycled due to a large amount of coloured ink. They also suggest creating or buying holiday decorations that can be repurposed or composted.

It’s also asking residents to compost their real Christmas trees at the Kingston Area Recycling Centre or Tomlinson Organics.

“Be sure to remove all decorations first. Artificial trees can be donated to secondhand stores and charities or sold on online sales websites,” a news release states.