Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

As Quebec construction holiday kicks off, drivers urged to heed warnings

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 12:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Construction holiday kicks off in Quebec'
Construction holiday kicks off in Quebec
Thousands of Quebecers are heading out onto the highways to start their annual summer two-week vacation. Authorities are reminding drivers to once again be vigilant behind the wheel. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As the majority of Quebec’s construction industry workers clock out for the next two weeks for the construction holiday, provincial police are urging caution on the roads.

“The police presence will be intensive this weekend,” Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus said.

Authorities are putting out a call to drivers to be alert while behind the wheel and slow down.

Officers will be fanning out with squads across the province in full force.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We will be out there enforcing the law making sure that people are slowing down,” Scholtus said.

“We want people to be safe on the road as well as the body of water and off-road.”

The annual blitz follows a particularly deadly summer. Last year more than 22 fatal collisions were reported on Quebec roads.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

From Sept. 22 to Aug. 5, the majority of job sites in the province will be at a standstill as nearly 200,000 Quebecers head out of the office.

According to CAA-Quebec, almost a third of all annual road deaths occur during the summer period – when vacationing locals and tourists hit the highways in large numbers.

“We’re talking about speeding, alcohol and fatigue. It’s funny because people are on vacation for two weeks but they want to do those activities in a short period of time,” spokesperson André Durocher said.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices