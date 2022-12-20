1 in critical condition after Woodstock, Ont. collision

One person remains in critical condition after a collision in Woodstock, Ont., on Sunday.
The serious collision was reported at 10:35 a.m. in the area of Mill Street and Simcoe Street.
Police say the collision involved a white Chevrolet Spark and a black Dodge Ram.
A 41-year-old female driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a 56-year-old male driver was treated for minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
