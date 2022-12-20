Menu

Canada

1 in critical condition after Woodstock, Ont. collision

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 10:30 am
Woodstock Police Service building View image in full screen
On Sunday, at 10:35 a.m., first responders were called to the area of Mill Street and Simcoe Street in Woodstock, Ont., for reports of a serious collision. Woodstock Police Service / Twitter

One person remains in critical condition after a collision in Woodstock, Ont., on Sunday.

The serious collision was reported at 10:35 a.m. in the area of Mill Street and Simcoe Street.

Read more: Student sent to hospital after school bus involved in 3-vehicle crash in Lucan-Biddulph

Police say the collision involved a white Chevrolet Spark and a black Dodge Ram.

A 41-year-old female driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a 56-year-old male driver was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

