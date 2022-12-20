School bus involved in 3-vehicle crash in Lucan-Biddulph

Middlesex OPP are at the scene of a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Lucan-Biddulph on Tuesday morning.
According to a tweet posted just after 7:20 a.m., officials report that injuries are unknown at this time.
Trending Now
-
Police name gunman in Vaughan mass shooting, was involved in dispute with condo
-
Boy found malnourished, living in squalor after ‘chronic neglect’ by Toronto children’s aid: report
Trending Now
Elginfield Road is closed between Highway 23 and Adelaide Street North and police are asking residents to avoid the area.
More to come.
Comments