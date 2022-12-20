Menu

School bus involved in 3-vehicle crash in Lucan-Biddulph

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 8:07 am
A school bus driving in Lucan-Biddulph, Ont., was involved in a three vehicle collision on Tuesday morning, OPP said. View image in full screen
A school bus driving in Lucan-Biddulph, Ont., was involved in a three vehicle collision on Tuesday morning, OPP said. File / Global News

Middlesex OPP are at the scene of a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Lucan-Biddulph on Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet posted just after 7:20 a.m., officials report that injuries are unknown at this time.

Elginfield Road is closed between Highway 23 and Adelaide Street North and police are asking residents to avoid the area.

More to come.

OPPCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceMiddlesex CountySchool BusLucan-Biddulphelginfield roadthree-vehicle
