School bus involved in 3-vehicle crash in Lucan-Biddulph

Middlesex OPP are at the scene of a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Lucan-Biddulph on Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet posted just after 7:20 a.m., officials report that injuries are unknown at this time.

Elginfield Road is closed between Highway 23 and Adelaide Street North and police are asking residents to avoid the area.

More to come.