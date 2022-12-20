RCMP arrest carjacking suspect in Kelowna, B.C. following police chase

Send this page to someone via email

One person was arrested Monday night following a brief car chase, prompting a major police presence near the intersection of Gordon Dr. and Clement Ave. in Kelowna.

Around 6 p.m., police say they were called out to multiple reports of a stolen car driving erratically, with some people reporting the driver was stopping and attempting to carjack other vehicles.

“Our officers quickly located the vehicle, it was driving in an extremely erratic fashion,” said Const. James Ward, of BC Highway Patrol.

“Our officers stayed back but while observing the vehicle, it hit another vehicle and attempted to carjack that vehicle,” said Const. James Ward, of BC Highway Patrol.

Ward says the suspect then got back into the stolen car and fled from officers, prompting a brief police chase.

“The decision was made that we had to stop that vehicle in the interest of public safety at which point police officers used their vehicles to stop the stolen vehicle,” said Ward.

“A male driver exited and attempted to flee on foot. With the assistance of police dog services the male was apprehended and is now in cells.”

The police chase lasted for roughly five minutes, starting in downtown Kelowna.

“Once he got into Harvey Ave. he started becoming extremely erratic swerving at other vehicles. We knew with the continued attempts of carjacking, it was just a matter of time before he hurts somebody else,” said Ward.

There are no serious injuries were reported in this incident.