Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP arrest carjacking suspect in Kelowna, B.C. following police chase

By Jasmine King & Victoria Femia Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 1:17 am
Click to play video: 'Police arrest carjacking suspect in Kelowna'
Police arrest carjacking suspect in Kelowna
One person was arrested Monday night following a brief car chase, prompting a major police presence near the intersection of Gordon Dr. and Clement Ave. Police have not yet released any information identifying the suspect in this incident. Victoria Femia reports.

One person was arrested Monday night following a brief car chase, prompting a major police presence near the intersection of Gordon Dr. and Clement Ave. in Kelowna.

Around 6 p.m., police say they were called out to multiple reports of a stolen car driving erratically, with some people reporting the driver was stopping and attempting to carjack other vehicles.

“Our officers quickly located the vehicle, it was driving in an extremely erratic fashion,” said Const. James Ward, of BC Highway Patrol.

“Our officers stayed back but while observing the vehicle, it hit another vehicle and attempted to carjack that vehicle,” said Const. James Ward, of BC Highway Patrol.

Read more: Kelowna Mounties recover 3 stolen vehicles in 1 night

Ward says the suspect then got back into the stolen car and fled from officers, prompting a brief police chase.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The decision was made that we had to stop that vehicle in the interest of public safety at which point police officers used their vehicles to stop the stolen vehicle,” said Ward.

“A male driver exited and attempted to flee on foot. With the assistance of police dog services the male was apprehended and is now in cells.”

Read more: Man arrested after stolen truck from Alberta found in West Kelowna, B.C.

 

The police chase lasted for roughly five minutes, starting in downtown Kelowna.

“Once he got into Harvey Ave. he started becoming extremely erratic swerving at other vehicles. We knew with the continued attempts of carjacking, it was just a matter of time before he hurts somebody else,” said Ward.

There are no serious injuries were reported in this incident.

RCMPKelownaPoliceOkanaganKelowna RCMPCarjackingcar chaseGORDON DRIVEClement Avenue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers