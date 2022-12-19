Menu

Traffic

Driver taken to hospital after vehicle rollover in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 7:16 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police said one person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle rolled over in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Russell Hill Road and Old Forest Hill Road area at around 5:52 p.m.

Read more: Police seek suspect after assault reported on Toronto streetcar

Officers said a vehicle rolled over, and its airbags deployed.

Toronto parmedics told Global News a crew transported a woman to hospital in serious condition.

Officers said roads were closed in the area.

