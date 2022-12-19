Driver taken to hospital after vehicle rollover in Toronto: police

Police said one person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle rolled over in Toronto.
Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Russell Hill Road and Old Forest Hill Road area at around 5:52 p.m.
Officers said a vehicle rolled over, and its airbags deployed.
Toronto parmedics told Global News a crew transported a woman to hospital in serious condition.
Officers said roads were closed in the area.
