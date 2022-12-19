Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina man facing multiple weapons charges after police investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 4:13 pm
The Regina Police Service said a Regina man is facing several weapons charges after an investigation Sunday morning.
The Regina Police Service said a Regina man is facing several weapons charges after an investigation Sunday morning. File / Global News

A 28-year-old man is facing numerous weapons charges after the Regina Police Service was looking into suspicious activity on Sunday.

Officers were in the Glen Elm Park neighbourhood around 4:55 a.m. looking for a vehicle that ran from police and found a cab in the area.

Read more: Police arrest, charge 22-year-old man following weapons incident

Police said an item from the cab was put into a recycle bin, which was later confirmed to be a loaded firearm.

A canine track located a man on College Avenue, and a search of the building resulted in a firearm, ammunition, a baton, and various bladed weapons being found.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police say 28-year-old Thomas James Husli-Haygarth is facing charges of two counts of careless use of a firearm, possession of a loaded or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace.

Story continues below advertisement

Husli-Haygarth made his first appearance in court Monday morning.

Click to play video: 'US airport authorities on high alert for guns brought onto planes'
US airport authorities on high alert for guns brought onto planes
CrimePoliceRegina NewsInvestigationRegina Police ServiceFirearmsWeapons
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers