Regina man facing multiple weapons charges after police investigation

A 28-year-old man is facing numerous weapons charges after the Regina Police Service was looking into suspicious activity on Sunday.

Officers were in the Glen Elm Park neighbourhood around 4:55 a.m. looking for a vehicle that ran from police and found a cab in the area.

Police said an item from the cab was put into a recycle bin, which was later confirmed to be a loaded firearm.

A canine track located a man on College Avenue, and a search of the building resulted in a firearm, ammunition, a baton, and various bladed weapons being found.

Police say 28-year-old Thomas James Husli-Haygarth is facing charges of two counts of careless use of a firearm, possession of a loaded or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace.

Husli-Haygarth made his first appearance in court Monday morning.