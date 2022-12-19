Vernon, B.C. Mounties say more prescription pills being trafficked

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop in Vernon, B.C., last week yielded cocaine, fentanyl and some prescription pills, RCMP say.

Around 2:30 p.m. last Monday, a suspicious vehicle in the 3100-block of 24th Avenue in Vernon was pulled over and two men, a 42-year-old from Vernon and a 19-year-old from Abbotsford, were subsequently arrested for possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

2:35 Vernon RCMP investigating physical confrontation at COVID protest

“A search of the vehicle following the arrest yielded a quantity of fentanyl and cocaine packaged for street-level trafficking. Police also found over 500 prescription pills in bottles inside the vehicle. None of the bottles were made out to the two men,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Sgt. David Evans of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit said the sale of prescription drugs is becoming a “concerning trend.”

Evans said police are seeing people selling or trading prescribed medication to street-level traffickers who are in turn selling them to people without prescriptions.

The men were released pending the outcome of the investigation which police anticipate will result in charges being forwarded to Crown counsel for review.