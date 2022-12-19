Police investigate arson at home in north Hamilton neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking residents in a north Hamilton neighbourhood to check security cameras as they investigate a residential arson.

Investigators say it happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, when a suspect set fire to the wooden front porch of a home on Burton Street north of Barton, between Victoria and Wentworth.

Hamilton police released security footage of a suspect vehicle they believe was involved in a residential arson early on Dec. 5, 2022.

There was a family with young children asleep in the house at the time, according to police, and a neighbour doused the fire and woke up the family, letting them know what had happened.

“Without the assistance of this person, the fire could have resulted in a tragedy,” police said in a media release.

Detectives are searching for a suspect wearing a light-coloured hooded jacket or hoodie and dark-coloured pants.

They’re also looking for a suspect vehicle, described as a silver four-door Ford F150 model from between 2015 and 2020, with tinted windows, a silver front grill, black wheel rims and a front licence plate fixed to the front passenger side.

Anyone who lives in the area of Victoria Avenue to Burton Street, Burton Street to Wentworth Street North and along Wentworth Street North is being asked to review their security cameras and onboard dashcam video for anything suspicious from 3:20 to 3:40 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 5.