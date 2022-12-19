Peterborough police locate missing man in Cavan; drone guides group to safety

Peterborough police say the search for a missing man in Cavan, south of the city, ended successfully on Sunday night.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:15 p.m., officers were informed of a man in his 70s who became lost while walking his dogs in a remote area of Cavan-Monaghan Township.
Police launched a search with several officers and their canine unit, with police service dog Isaac.
Around 8:30 p.m. police located the man and his dogs.
Police then used their drone to help the group navigate safely out of the bush.
“With policing a rural area such as Cavan-Monaghan, tools such as our K9 unit and remotely piloted aircraft system are invaluable to help find people who have become lost or are missing,” said acting police chief Tim Farquharson.
“We are pleased this situation turned out positively.”
The service shared drone footage of the rescue on their YouTube channel.
