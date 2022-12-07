Missing Minden Township man found dead, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Haliburton Highlands OPP say a missing man from Minden Hills Township has been found deceased.

Joseph McGee, 89, was first reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 4, and had been last seen the day prior in the Minden area. OPP said he was last seen driving a dark green Subaru Outback.

At the time police said they were concerned for his well-being.

On Wednesday evening, OPP reported McGee had been found deceased on Wednesday. No other details were provided.

UPDATE #2 – #HHOPP are advising that on December 7, 2022, missing person Joseph McGee (age 89) of Minden Hills Township has been located deceased. Family members wish to express their heartfelt thanks to the community for their tireless efforts in the search for Joseph McGee. — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) December 7, 2022

“Family members wish to express their heartfelt thanks to the community for their tireless efforts in the search for Joseph McGee,” OPP stated. “The OPP also wish to thank both the community and our media partners for their assistance in this matter.”