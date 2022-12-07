Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing Minden Township man found dead, OPP say

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 7:09 pm
OPP say Joseph McGee was found deceased on Dec. 7. View image in full screen
OPP say Joseph McGee was found deceased on Dec. 7. Haliburton Highlands OPP

Haliburton Highlands OPP say a missing man from Minden Hills Township has been found deceased.

Joseph McGee, 89, was first reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 4, and had been last seen the day prior in the Minden area. OPP said he was last seen driving a dark green Subaru Outback.

Read more: OPP seek missing teen last seen in Amherstview, Ont.

At the time police said they were concerned for his well-being.

On Wednesday evening, OPP reported McGee had been found deceased on Wednesday. No other details were provided.

Story continues below advertisement

“Family members wish to express their heartfelt thanks to the community for their tireless efforts in the search for Joseph McGee,” OPP stated. “The OPP also wish to thank both the community and our media partners for their assistance in this matter.”

Click to play video: 'Sister of missing Kelowna man pleads for help from the public'
Sister of missing Kelowna man pleads for help from the public
missing personMissingMissing ManmindenHaliburton Highlands OPPMinden Hills TownshipJoseph McGee
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers