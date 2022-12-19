Menu

Economy

Cold weather could slow recovery of oil from Keystone pipeline leak: TC Energy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2022 12:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Lengthy Keystone pipeline shutdown could impact western Canadian oil producers'
Lengthy Keystone pipeline shutdown could impact western Canadian oil producers
Kevin Birn, S&P Global Commodity Insights’ chief analyst of Canadian oil markets, joins Joel Senick to discuss the potential impact of a prolonged shutdown of Calgary-based TC Energy’s Keystone pipeline after a recent oil spill on the line in Kansas.

TC Energy Inc. says upcoming cold weather has the potential to slow the recovery of the oil spilled from its Keystone pipeline leak in Kansas.

The company says it has recovered an estimated 7,233 barrels of oil from a creek as of 5 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Read more: U.S. data shows Keystone pipeline leaks becoming more severe in recent years

The Keystone pipeline suffered the worst leak in its history when about 14,000 barrels of oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kan., on Dec. 7.

The company says the affected segment of the pipeline remains isolated as investigation, recovery, repair and remediation efforts continue.

TC Energy restarted last week the section of the Keystone pipeline that was unaffected by the leak.

The restarted segment of pipeline extends from Hardisty, Alta., to Patoka, Ill.

Click to play video: 'Alberta nanotech company uses ‘intelligent paint’ to detect pipeline leaks'
Alberta nanotech company uses ‘intelligent paint’ to detect pipeline leaks
