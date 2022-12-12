Menu

Environment

U.S. data shows Keystone pipeline leaks becoming more severe in recent years

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2022 1:30 pm
In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station is seen in Steele City, Nebraska. View image in full screen
In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station is seen in Steele City, Nebraska. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nati Harnik

U.S. government data shows spills from TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone pipeline have increased in severity in recent years.

The Calgary-based company has more than 250 people on the ground in Washington County, Kan., cleaning up the approximately 14,000 barrels of oil that leaked into a creek last week.

The spill is the largest in the history of the 4,324-km Keystone pipeline.

Read more: Cleanup effort for Keystone pipeline spill to extend to next week: U.S. EPA

A report last year from the U.S. Government Accountability Office said pipelines are considered to be much safer than moving oil by truck or rail, and Keystone’s safety record since 2010 is similar to that of other crude pipelines.

But the report also said Keystone’s safety record in the last five years is worse than the national average. In addition to last week’s spill, the pipeline suffered leaks in 2017 and 2019.

TC Energy has not yet indicated the cause of last week’s spill. The Keystone pipeline system remains shut down and a restart date has not been set.

Read more: Key Canada-U.S. oil pipeline outage could lead to crude supply shortage in the States: experts

Alberta OilAlberta oil and gasKeystone pipelineTC EnergyKeystone Pipeline LeakKeystone pipeline cleanuppipeline lieakU.S. Government Accountability Office
© 2022 The Canadian Press

