Winnipeg plays Ottawa in a non-conference matchup

Ottawa Senators (14-15-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-9-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets and the Ottawa Senators face off in an out-of-conference matchup.

Winnipeg is 20-9-1 overall and 11-5-0 in home games. The Jets have a 9-2-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Ottawa has a 14-15-2 record overall and a 6-7-2 record on the road. The Senators have a 14-4-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Jets won 4-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 18 goals and eight assists for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored five goals and added 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has nine goals and 21 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (groin), Ville Heinola: day to day (illness), Nate Schmidt: out (upper body), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Saku Maenalanen: out (upper-body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body).

Senators: Tyler Motte: out (upper-body), Tim Stutzle: out (shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

