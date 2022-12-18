Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Vaughan

An elderly woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Vaughan Sunday afternoon.
York Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 3:46 p.m. to the area of Highway 7 and Vaughan Valley Boulevard, just east of Highway 427.
A vehicle collided with an elderly pedestrian and she succumbed to her injuries, police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Police said they’re investigating the crash and Highway 7 eastbound was closed from Highway 427 to Highway 27.
The intersection of Highway 7 and Vaughan Valley Boulevard was fully closed.
