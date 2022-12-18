Menu

Canada

Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Vaughan

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 6:45 pm
The scene of the collision in Vaughan on Sunday. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in Vaughan on Sunday. Global News

An elderly woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Vaughan Sunday afternoon.

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 3:46 p.m. to the area of Highway 7 and Vaughan Valley Boulevard, just east of Highway 427.

A vehicle collided with an elderly pedestrian and she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Read more: Richmond Hill man critically injured in Muskoka snowmobile crash

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police said they’re investigating the crash and Highway 7 eastbound was closed from Highway 427 to Highway 27.

The intersection of Highway 7 and Vaughan Valley Boulevard was fully closed.

