Richmond Hill man critically injured in Muskoka snowmobile crash

A Richmond Hill man was flown to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries after a snowmobile crash in Muskoka on Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded at 12 p.m. to Beattie Lane in Bracebridge after a snowmobiler crashed into a parked vehicle.

The 51-year-old Richmond Hill man who was riding the snowmobile was taken to hospital in critical condition by Muskoka paramedics.

He was then taken by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre.

There’s no word on what may have led to the incident.

Police continue to investigate.

