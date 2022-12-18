Menu

Canada

Richmond Hill man critically injured in Muskoka snowmobile crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 9:59 am
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A Richmond Hill man was flown to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries after a snowmobile crash in Muskoka on Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded at 12 p.m. to Beattie Lane in Bracebridge after a snowmobiler crashed into a parked vehicle.

The 51-year-old Richmond Hill man who was riding the snowmobile was taken to hospital in critical condition by Muskoka paramedics.

He was then taken by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre.

There’s no word on what may have led to the incident.

Police continue to investigate.

