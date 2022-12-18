Richmond Hill man critically injured in Muskoka snowmobile crash

A Richmond Hill man was flown to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries after a snowmobile crash in Muskoka on Saturday.
Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded at 12 p.m. to Beattie Lane in Bracebridge after a snowmobiler crashed into a parked vehicle.
The 51-year-old Richmond Hill man who was riding the snowmobile was taken to hospital in critical condition by Muskoka paramedics.
He was then taken by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre.
There’s no word on what may have led to the incident.
Police continue to investigate.
