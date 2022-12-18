Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged with 10 counts of break-and-enter

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 3:15 pm
Brent Pankratz, 40, was arrested on Saturday.
Brent Pankratz, 40, was arrested on Saturday. Handout / Toronto Police

A man has been arrested and charged after several break-and-enters that took place between July and December, Toronto police say.

Toronto police said between July 24 and Dec. 7, officers received “several calls” for break-and-enters in the Matilda and Carroll streets area, near Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East.

A suspect allegedly got into an underground parking garage and, once inside, would cut locks off of bicycles and flee with them.

On Dec. 8, officers received a call about a break-in, this time in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Man killed in downtown Toronto stabbing

Again, the suspect allegedly got into an underground parking garage.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect then went into a storage locker area and cut off locks before taking several items, police said.

On Tuesday, police announced that 40-year-old Toronto resident Brent Prankatz was wanted in connection with the incidents.

He was arrested on Saturday and charged with 10 counts of break-and-enter, six counts of failing to comply with a release order, two counts of failing to attend court, mischief damage to property, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a credit card obtained by crime.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoTheftToronto crimeBreak And EnterBreak InToronto break-and-enterToronto Break and EntersToronto break-inToronto bike theftparking garage bike storageparking garage bikestoronto parking garages
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers