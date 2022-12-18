Toronto man charged with 10 counts of break-and-enter

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested and charged after several break-and-enters that took place between July and December, Toronto police say.

Toronto police said between July 24 and Dec. 7, officers received “several calls” for break-and-enters in the Matilda and Carroll streets area, near Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East.

A suspect allegedly got into an underground parking garage and, once inside, would cut locks off of bicycles and flee with them.

On Dec. 8, officers received a call about a break-in, this time in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue.

Again, the suspect allegedly got into an underground parking garage.

The suspect then went into a storage locker area and cut off locks before taking several items, police said.

On Tuesday, police announced that 40-year-old Toronto resident Brent Prankatz was wanted in connection with the incidents.

He was arrested on Saturday and charged with 10 counts of break-and-enter, six counts of failing to comply with a release order, two counts of failing to attend court, mischief damage to property, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a credit card obtained by crime.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.