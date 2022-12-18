1 dead after single-vehicle collision in Lambton County, Ont.

OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision that took place in Lambton County, Ont., Saturday night.
Police say emergency crews responded around 10:50 p.m. to Petrolia Line between Tecumseh Road and Kimball Road.
Read more: One dead, 4 in hospital following crash south of Brantford, Ont.: OPP
Read More
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending Now
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity plummets while documentary soars
-
Lure of Chinese fame persists at Vancouver pageant
Trending Now
Petrolia Line was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
Police have not released the identity of the driver.
Comments