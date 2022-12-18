1 dead after single-vehicle collision in Lambton County, Ont.

See more sharing options

OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision that took place in Lambton County, Ont., Saturday night.

Police say emergency crews responded around 10:50 p.m. to Petrolia Line between Tecumseh Road and Kimball Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Petrolia Line was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

Police have not released the identity of the driver.