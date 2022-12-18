Menu

Traffic

1 dead after single-vehicle collision in Lambton County, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 18, 2022 12:19 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision that took place in Lambton County, Ont., Saturday night.

Police say emergency crews responded around 10:50 p.m. to Petrolia Line between Tecumseh Road and Kimball Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Petrolia Line was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

Police have not released the identity of the driver.

