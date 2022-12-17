Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market launches holiday hours

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s St. Lawrence market has expanded its hours in the run-up to Christmas and the holiday season.

On Saturday, Toronto Mayor John Tory and Coun. Chris Moise attended the market to promote local businesses as a destination for holiday shopping.

“I hope that everyone takes advantage of the Market’s extended holiday hours on Sundays and weekday evenings,” Tory said in a statement.

“It was great to join Toronto’s residents and visitors at the market this Saturday and to encourage people to visit the Market.”

The historic market, located at Front and Jarvis streets, has announced some hour extensions and early closures around Christmas.

On Dec. 24, the market will open at 6 a.m. but close by 3 p.m., remaining shut on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day. On New Year’s Eve, it will open at 7 a.m. and close by 3 p.m. The market will be closed both Jan. 1 and 2, 2023.

Additional festive opening hours are as follows:

• Friday, December 23 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, December 27 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, December 28 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Thursday, December 29 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Friday, December 30 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On other days in December and January, the market will open for its usual hours. They are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.