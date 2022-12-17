Parts of New Brunswick could see up to 30 cm of snow by Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of New Brunswick could see significant snowfall over the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has placed warnings for central and southern parts of the province, including areas around Fredericton, Moncton and Oromocto, where total snowfall could reach 30 centimetres by Sunday evening.

“Snow or rain near noon is expected change to snow this afternoon and then spread to the remainder of the province during the day,” read Environment Canada’s notice.

“The nature of the snow will be wet, therefore, blowing snow is not expected.”

It said the heaviest snow is expected to taper off late in the day on Sunday, but light snow may continue to fall at the start of next week.

The agency also warned drivers of changing road conditions.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” it wrote.

“Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.”

Northeastern parts of New Brunswick were issued a special weather statement, and can expect to see snowfall up to 20 centimetres by Monday.

“A prolonged period of light to moderate snowfall is expected to develop this afternoon and evening and persist through the weekend into early next week,” the statement read.