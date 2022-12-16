Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

As much as 20 cm of snow to fall in parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2022 6:06 am
In this file photo a woman cleans snow off her car as a storm brings white-out conditions to Halifax on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Winter storm warning remain in effect for much of the Maritimes as a snowstorm has forced the closure of schools in parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. . View image in full screen
In this file photo a woman cleans snow off her car as a storm brings white-out conditions to Halifax on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Winter storm warning remain in effect for much of the Maritimes as a snowstorm has forced the closure of schools in parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Parts of Central and Eastern Canada could see as much as 20 centimetres of snow by the end of the weekend, as a winter storm continues its path eastward.

Much of southern Ontario, as well as some northern parts of the province, have already seen significant snowfall and freezing rain, as a low-pressure system travelling from the U.S. — known as the Colorado low — hit the province Thursday.

Environment Canada advised against non-essential travel, and Thursday’s storm prompted several flights to be delayed or cancelled at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Snow falls across southern Ontario as winter storm makes for messy commute

Special weather statements and snowfall warnings have been issued throughout Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, with the weather agency forecasting up to 20 centimetres of snow and winds reaching 70 km/h for Friday and Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Southern Manitoba could see up to 30 centimetres of snow by the weekend.

Environment Canada has said another low-pressure system could make its way across Ontario next week.

New BrunswickWinterStormWinter StormSnowfallOntario weatherQuebec WeatherOntario snow
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers