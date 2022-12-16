Menu

Crime

Husband charged with 2nd-degree murder of Daniela Roman, 51, in north Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 7:11 pm
Edmonton Police Service, Edmonton police, EPS View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton Police Service SUV at a crime scene in Edmonton on June 1, 2017. Global News

A man has been charged with killing his wife, who was found dead by police in a northeast Edmonton home Thursday afternoon.

Edmonton police said officers responded to a domestic-related call at a home near 75A Street and 166 Avenue in the Mayliewan neighbourhood at around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered Edmonton woman Daniela Roman, 51, dead in the basement. A news release Friday called it a tragic death.

A man in the home was taken into custody.

Read more: Family violence increases for 5th straight year in Canada. What’s behind the trend?

An autopsy was done Friday morning. The medical examiner said the cause of death was multiple blunt and crush injuries with the manner being homicide.

EPS homicide investigators have since charged the husband of the woman, 54-year-old Vasile Roman of Edmonton, with second-degree murder.

No other details were released.

