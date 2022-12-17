Max the miniature horse spreading holiday cheer in local Moncton businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Max the miniature horse isn’t replacing Santa’s reindeer, but he is a thoroughbred when it comes to putting smiles on faces.

The 10-year-old miniature horse has been seen trotting around Greater Moncton with his owner Amee Hutchinson, who owns Beloved Miniature Horses.

“My kids are scared sometimes with Santa but not with the pony. I haven’t had any kids refuse to take a picture with the pony yet,” said Hutchinson.

Taken in by Hutchinson a few months ago as a rescue, Max is now spreading holiday cheer by visiting local businesses to pose for Christmas photos with kids and adults who just can’t get enough of his cuteness.

“He is really docile and really accepting and trusting of people,” said Hutchinson.

She said visiting the community with Max is also an opportunity to educate children about horses and their care.

“Their eyes light up they are just filled with joy and they can’t wait to come out and reach and touch and brush his hair,” she said.

Patty Musgrave-Quinn, who took her two grandsons to take pictures with Max during his visit in Riverview this week, said it was a great opportunity for the kids.

“It is super awesome for the kids and it gives them an opportunity to see a horse they normally may not have that opportunity to see,” Musgrave-Quinn said.

Hutchinson says she plans to do more visitation with Max leading up to the Christmas holidays. People can check out Beloved Miniature Horses Facebook page to find out where the little guy will be trotting to next week.