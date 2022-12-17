Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Max the miniature horse spreading holiday cheer in local Moncton businesses

By Shelley Steeves Global News
Posted December 17, 2022 7:00 am
Max the miniature horse spreads holiday cheers in Greater Moncton. View image in full screen
Max the miniature horse spreads holiday cheers in Greater Moncton. Aimee Hurchinson

Max the miniature horse isn’t replacing Santa’s reindeer, but he is a thoroughbred when it comes to putting smiles on faces.

The 10-year-old miniature horse has been seen trotting around Greater Moncton with his owner Amee Hutchinson, who owns Beloved Miniature Horses.

“My kids are scared sometimes with Santa but not with the pony. I haven’t had any kids refuse to take a picture with the pony yet,” said Hutchinson.

Read more: ‘Cheer For You’ random act of kindness initiative launched in Riverview, N.B.

Taken in by Hutchinson a few months ago as a rescue, Max is now spreading holiday cheer by visiting local businesses to pose for Christmas photos with kids and adults who just can’t get enough of his cuteness.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“He is really docile and really accepting and trusting of people,” said Hutchinson.

Story continues below advertisement

She said visiting the community with Max is also an opportunity to educate children about horses and their care.

“Their eyes light up they are just filled with joy and they can’t wait to come out and reach and touch and brush his hair,” she said.

Read more: N.B. Youth Orchestra rebuttal video prompts an invite to Carnegie Hall

Patty Musgrave-Quinn, who took her two grandsons to take pictures with Max during his visit in Riverview this week, said it was a great opportunity for the kids.

“It is super awesome for the kids and it gives them an opportunity to see a horse they normally may not have that opportunity to see,” Musgrave-Quinn said.

Hutchinson says she plans to do more visitation with Max leading up to the Christmas holidays. People can check out Beloved Miniature Horses Facebook page to find out where the little guy will be trotting to next week.

ChristmasHolidaysHoliday SeasonHorsesholiday cheerMini HorseBeloved Miniature Horsesmax mini horseMoncton mini horse
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers