‘Cheer For You’ random act of kindness initiative launched in Riverview, N.B.

A group in Riverview, N.B., is performing random acts of kindness, hoping to spread some holiday cheer this season.

Cheer For You is a community initiative started by Betty Bevans of Riverview, who said she wants to help people, many of whom are struggling financially, feel more cheerful this month.

“Spreading cheer, what does it cost? Seriously, what does it cost and it only takes a few minutes,” said Bevans.

Bevans and about 50 of her Christmas elf volunteers have been working hard packing up hundreds of candy canes to randomly hand out to perfect strangers in hopes of spreading some holiday happiness.

The initiative also encourages businesses to perform random acts of kindness as well and the group hopes it will create a sense of togetherness.

“We might have a little more pressing needs this year and so I think it is a great opportunity for us to connect and to make each other feel better and to get through whatever stress and struggles we might be going through,” said Riverview Mayor Andrew LeBlanc.

Volunteers sport a special “elf” pin while they hand out treats, smiles and sometimes a little more.

“I go out and when I see somebody random and it tugs on your heart you go over to them and you can spread cheer by giving them a candy cane or buy them a coffee. This week I am going to buy somebody a tree,” said volunteer Heidi McFadyn.

Several businesses have also joined the cause. The owner of the Homestead Restaurant is planning to hand out free meals at random later this month.

“We are just so proud to be part of this town so what better to spread some Christmas cheer than to pay for meals of our customers?” said owner Linda Godfrey.

Bevans said donations are helping to pay for some of the acts of kindness.

The owner of Christmas Shoppe in Riverview, Micheal McBurnie, said he decided to donate $5 from the sale of each one of his Christmas wreaths and baskets to local food banks and he is encouraging other businesses to get involved to help food banks stock their shelves.

“People suffered a lot of anxiety and stress so this is a way for me to kind of alleviate some of that for people so it’s just a good opportunity to do something nice for somebody else,” said McBurnie.

Bevans says she hopes communities right across the country will follow suit and launch their own Cheer For You initiatives.