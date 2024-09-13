Simply Delicious Recipe: Whipped Goat Cheese with glazed pineapple

Follow along with Susan Hay and cheese master Afrim Pristine, co-owner of Cheese Boutique as he prepares a fun Ontario-inspired dish of whipped goat cheese, with glazed pineapple.
Ingredients
- 3 x 1/2 inch thick fresh pineapple slices, cut in half
- 100 gr room temperature goat cheese (leave at room temperature to soften for 2-3 hrs)
- A few pinches of sumac
- 25 mL good quality Ontario maple syrup
- Flaked salt
- Black pepper from your pepper mill
- A few sprigs of roughly chopped mint
Instructions
- In a mixing bowl, whip the goat cheese with a spoon to make soft and super creamy. Put to the side
- In a mixing bowl, add pineapple slices, sumac, maple syrup, salt and pepper and really give it a good toss. You want the pineapple coated in all the other ingredients. (Use your hands here)
- In a non stick pan, set to medium-high heat and add pineapple slices so they lay flat onto one side
- Cook for about 2-3 minutes or until it starts to caramelize and get slightly golden
- Gently flip pineapple again and cook for another 2 minutes or so, or until the pineapple slices are slightly golden again
- Onto a dinner plate, place the cooked pineapple slices
- Add dollops of the goat cheese onto the plate on top of the pineapple and garnish with the chopped mint
