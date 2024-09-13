Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Simply Delicious Recipe: Whipped Goat Cheese with glazed pineapple

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted September 13, 2024 3:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Simply Delicious Recipe: Cucumber Smashed Salad'
Simply Delicious Recipe: Cucumber Smashed Salad
WATCH - Last Week's Simply Delicious Recipe: Cucumber Smashed Salad
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Follow along with Susan Hay and cheese master Afrim Pristine, co-owner of Cheese Boutique as he prepares a fun Ontario-inspired dish of whipped goat cheese, with glazed pineapple.

Ingredients

  • 3 x 1/2 inch thick fresh pineapple slices, cut in half
  • 100 gr room temperature goat cheese (leave at room temperature to soften for 2-3 hrs)
  • A few pinches of sumac
  • 25 mL good quality Ontario maple syrup
  • Flaked salt
  • Black pepper from your pepper mill
  • A few sprigs of roughly chopped mint

Instructions

Trending Now
  • In a mixing bowl, whip the goat cheese with a spoon to make soft and super creamy. Put to the side
  • In a mixing bowl, add pineapple slices, sumac, maple syrup, salt and pepper and really give it a good toss. You want the pineapple coated in all the other ingredients. (Use your hands here)
  • In a non stick pan, set to medium-high heat and add pineapple slices so they lay flat onto one side
  • Cook for about 2-3 minutes or until it starts to caramelize and get slightly golden
  • Gently flip pineapple again and cook for another 2 minutes or so, or until the pineapple slices are slightly golden again
  • Onto a dinner plate, place the cooked pineapple slices
  • Add dollops of the goat cheese onto the plate on top of the pineapple and garnish with the chopped mint
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices