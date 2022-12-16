B.C. police watchdog called to Burnaby incident Friday morning, police say

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A heavy police presence was seen Friday morning at a Starbucks in Burnaby, B.C.

Pictures from the scene show a number of Burnaby RCMP officers outside of the coffee shop on Hastings Street, near Kensington Avenue.

Yellow police tape was sectioning off an area of the parking lot in front of the Starbucks.

View image in full screen A victim services official was also seen on the scene Friday morning. Global News

BC RCMP have been quiet on the incident so far, but have said the province’s police watchdog has been called to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

An RCMP victim services official was also at the scene.

RCMP officials said more information will be released later Friday.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has confirmed officials are investigating an incident at the Starbucks.

It said it will be releasing more information later Friday afternoon.

More to come…