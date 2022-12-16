B.C. police watchdog called to Burnaby incident Friday morning, police say

A heavy police presence was seen Friday morning at a Starbucks in Burnaby, B.C.
Pictures from the scene show a number of Burnaby RCMP officers outside of the coffee shop on Hastings Street, near Kensington Avenue.
Yellow police tape was sectioning off an area of the parking lot in front of the Starbucks.
BC RCMP have been quiet on the incident so far, but have said the province’s police watchdog has been called to the incident.
An RCMP victim services official was also at the scene.
RCMP officials said more information will be released later Friday.
The Independent Investigations Office of BC has confirmed officials are investigating an incident at the Starbucks.
It said it will be releasing more information later Friday afternoon.
More to come…
