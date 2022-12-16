Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. police watchdog called to Burnaby incident Friday morning, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 1:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Police watchdog called to major incident at Burnaby, B.C., shopping plaza'
Police watchdog called to major incident at Burnaby, B.C., shopping plaza
Watch: RCMP were on scene at the Kensington Square shopping centre at Hastings Street and Kensington Avenue. Officers appeared to be focused on the Starbucks in the plaza.

A heavy police presence was seen Friday morning at a Starbucks in Burnaby, B.C.

Pictures from the scene show a number of Burnaby RCMP officers outside of the coffee shop on Hastings Street, near Kensington Avenue.

Read more: Young male fatally shot by B.C. RCMP officer; police watchdog investigating

Yellow police tape was sectioning off an area of the parking lot in front of the Starbucks.

A victim services official was also seen on the scene Friday morning. View image in full screen
A victim services official was also seen on the scene Friday morning. Global News

BC RCMP have been quiet on the incident so far, but have said the province’s police watchdog has been called to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

An RCMP victim services official was also at the scene.

Read more: Police watchdog called to Surrey, B.C. after shooting incident at traffic stop

RCMP officials said more information will be released later Friday.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has confirmed officials are investigating an incident at the Starbucks.

It said it will be releasing more information later Friday afternoon.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Brother of woman shot in Coquitlam says she lived in fear of her estranged husband'
Brother of woman shot in Coquitlam says she lived in fear of her estranged husband
Related News
BurnabyBC RCMPIIOburnaby rcmpPolice WatchdogStarbucksIIO BCvictim servicesBurnaby Police IncidentVSUburnaby starbucks
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers