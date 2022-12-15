New Wolfe Island, Amherst Island ferries remain docked for over a year

Send this page to someone via email

For over a year, the new ferries for Amherst Island and Wolfe Island have been ready to go, but they still remain docked and unused at the Picton terminal.

“As I understand it, they’re missing a certain class of engineer, and a certain number of people to run the ferry,” said Kingston and the Islands MPP Ted Hsu.

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation told Global News in a statement:

“The current seafarer shortage is industry-wide, which has resulted in staffing challenges for ferry services in general.”

Amherst Island is located in Loyalist Township and Deputy Mayor Nathan Townend doesn’t buy into the claim there isn’t enough staff for the ferry.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this point, staffing really isn’t the issue. The issue is the ferry is languishing in Picton and we’re not sure why,” said Townend.

The township says delays with the ferry’s delivery aren’t being communicated from the Ministry of Transportation.

“So because we are not the owner, we didn’t procure the boat, and the boat is not in our possession, it’s difficult for us to be able to answer to the public as to what the delays are,” said Townend.

Whether it’s a staffing shortage or something else, frustration for Island residents and politicians alike is building.

“The ferries have been sitting in Picton for a long, long time now,” said Hsu.

There’s no clear indication of how much longer they’ll be there, either.

The affected municipalities are hoping to schedule meetings with the MTO soon to try and get the process moving and the new ferries in service.