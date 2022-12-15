Menu

Crime

Toronto police seek information after man allegedly tries to get 13-year-old girl in his car

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 4:28 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police are seeking witnesses after a “suspicious incident” was reported in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Monday at around 8:30 a.m., a 13-year-old girl was walking southbound on Chine Drive, just south of Glenridge Road.

Officers said the girl was approached by a man in a car who she didn’t know.

Read more: Officer taken to hospital after cruiser hit from behind in Markham: police

Police allege the man attempted to get the girl to enter his car.

“The girl did not get in the vehicle,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the man was last seen driving south on Chine Drive.

Police said the man had short, black hair and was unshaven. He was seen wearing a white shirt.

Officers said he was driving a white SUV with a hatchback.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact police.

