Toronto police seek information after man allegedly tries to get 13-year-old girl in his car

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking witnesses after a “suspicious incident” was reported in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Monday at around 8:30 a.m., a 13-year-old girl was walking southbound on Chine Drive, just south of Glenridge Road.

Officers said the girl was approached by a man in a car who she didn’t know.

Police allege the man attempted to get the girl to enter his car.

“The girl did not get in the vehicle,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the man was last seen driving south on Chine Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man had short, black hair and was unshaven. He was seen wearing a white shirt.

Officers said he was driving a white SUV with a hatchback.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact police.