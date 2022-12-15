Toronto police seek information after man allegedly tries to get 13-year-old girl in his car

Police are seeking witnesses after a “suspicious incident” was reported in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Monday at around 8:30 a.m., a 13-year-old girl was walking southbound on Chine Drive, just south of Glenridge Road.
Officers said the girl was approached by a man in a car who she didn’t know.
Police allege the man attempted to get the girl to enter his car.
“The girl did not get in the vehicle,” police said in a news release.
According to police, the man was last seen driving south on Chine Drive.
Police said the man had short, black hair and was unshaven. He was seen wearing a white shirt.
Officers said he was driving a white SUV with a hatchback.
Anyone with information or who may have surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact police.
