Edmonton violent offender Jaycee Bigstone rearrested days after release from jail

A man Edmonton police said was likely to commit another violent offence was rearrested while breaching his conditions, just days after being released from jail.

Convicted violent offender Jaycee Bigstone, 22, was released from jail on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Police issued a warning at that time, saying Bigstone has been known to quickly escalate to violence with anyone within the community.

He was subject to a court order with several conditions and was being managed by the EPS’ behavioural assessment unit. The specialized unit within the Edmonton police deals only with high-risk, violent sexual offenders and high-risk violent offenders who are released to the Edmonton area.

Four days after being released, he was arrested by Mounties north of Edmonton.

Police said Bigstone left his approved residence on Sunday and was arrested a few hours later by Westlock RCMP.

He was found in possession of a stolen vehicle and was breaching numerous conditions of his release order, EPS said.

His conditions were:

⦁ He must live at a residence approved by the provincial court or his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor

⦁ He must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor

⦁ He will not have any guests at his residence during his hours of curfew unless they have been identified and approved by his supervisor

⦁ He must not travel out of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta

⦁ He must immediately report to his supervisor any motor vehicle he acquires or has access to

⦁ He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant, for the sole purpose of consuming a meal) bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise

⦁ He must not possess or consume alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicating substances

Police said Bigstone is facing various charges, including possession of stolen property under $5,000 and four counts of failing to comply with the orders of his release.

Bigstone is back behind bars and his next court date is Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.