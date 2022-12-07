Edmonton police warn of release of violent offender

Send this page to someone via email

A violent offender will be released from jail into Edmonton on Wednesday, according to a warning sent out by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS).

The EPS said Jaycee Bigstone, 22, is a convicted violent offender and it’s believed he will commit another violent offence.

“Bigstone has been known to quickly escalate to violence with anyone within the community,” said the warning from the EPS.

Bigstone is currently subject to a court order with conditions and is being managed by the EPS’ behavioural assessment unit.

The conditions include:

⦁ He must live at a residence approved by the provincial court or his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor

⦁ He must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor

⦁ He will not have any guests at his residence during his hours of curfew unless they have been identified and approved by his supervisor

⦁ He must not travel out of the city of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta

⦁ He must immediately report to his supervisor any motor vehicle he acquires or has access to

⦁ He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant, for the sole purpose of consuming a meal) bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise

⦁ He must not possess or consume alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicating substances

The EPS is asking anyone with information about potential breaches of these conditions by Bigstone to call 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone.