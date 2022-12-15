Your Christmas holiday shipping deadlines for Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post is ensuring everyone that they have hired extra staff, as well as extra vehicles, to try to get everyone’s packages to them on time.

“This helps us keep up with holiday delivery volumes which make it the busiest time of year for Canada Post employees. On more than one occasion this season, our dedicated team across the country has already delivered more than two million parcels in a day,” said Canada Post in a release.

While Christmas is fast approaching, there is still a little bit of time to send gifts to loved ones.

Canada Post Deadlines:

Priority shipping on local packages: Dec. 22

Priority shipping across Canada: Dec. 21

FedEx Canada Deadlines:

Ground shipping: Dec. 14

Economy shipping: Dec. 20

Two-day shipping: Dec. 21

Priority Overnight: Dec. 22

FedEx Canada to U.S. Deadlines:

International ground shipping: Dec. 13

International economy shipping: Dec. 20

International priority shipping: Dec. 22

Purolator Deadlines:

Canada next-day delivery: Dec. 22 (where available)

Something else to look for if you are an online shopper, is the “order by” date. Many online retailers have started announcing when shoppers need to place their order if they want to receive their package by Christmas time.