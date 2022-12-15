Seven people temporarily displaced by Sherbrook Street apartment fire

Residents of a Sherbrook Street apartment building were evacuated onto Winnipeg Transit buses in the middle of the night as fire crews worked on a blaze around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
While no injuries were reported, and firefighters were able to get the fire under control within about 40 minutes, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said there was damage to the suite where the fire originated, as well as water damage to several additional suites.
Seven displaced residents were given temporary accommodations by the city’s Emergency Social Services.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
