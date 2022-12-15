Menu

Fire

Seven people temporarily displaced by Sherbrook Street apartment fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 10:32 am
Fire crews on scene at a Sherbrook Street apartment building early Thursday. View image in full screen
Fire crews on scene at a Sherbrook Street apartment building early Thursday. Global News / Rudi Pawlychyn

Residents of a Sherbrook Street apartment building were evacuated onto Winnipeg Transit buses in the middle of the night as fire crews worked on a blaze around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.

While no injuries were reported, and firefighters were able to get the fire under control within about 40 minutes, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said there was damage to the suite where the fire originated, as well as water damage to several additional suites.

Read more: Early morning house fire on Winnipeg’s Pritchard Avenue under investigation

Seven displaced residents were given temporary accommodations by the city’s Emergency Social Services.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Vacant Winnipeg home to be demolished after overnight blaze

 

