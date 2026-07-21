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Fire

For 1st time in Canada, drones are being used in B.C. wildfire response

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 21, 2026 8:06 pm
1 min read
A drone operated by the BC Wildfire Service is seen in this undated handout photo. The service says it used a drone to trigger a controlled burn during an active fire near Boston Bar, B.C., in what it says was a Canadian first.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - BC Wildfire Service. View image in full screen
A drone operated by the BC Wildfire Service is seen in this undated handout photo. The service says it used a drone to trigger a controlled burn during an active fire near Boston Bar, B.C., in what it says was a Canadian first.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - BC Wildfire Service. SDV
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The BC Wildfire Service completed a Canadian first over the weekend — a drone ignition operation on a wildfire.

In a social media update, the service said they used the technology on the Brunswick Creek Complex, which is two huge wildfires burning near Boston Bar.

They said they first started using drones for ignitions on prescribed fires several years ago and they use a Plastic Sphere Dispenser to apply fire precisely to specific areas, controlling the spacing and intensity of the fires and avoiding firefighters having to go closer to potentially dangerous situations.

This weekend was the first time the technology was used to respond to a wildfire.

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“The drone used for ignition is accompanied by observation drones outfitted with infrared and imaging capabilities, which gives us project intelligence not just during ignitions but through all phases of operations,” the Wildfire Service said in the Facebook post.

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“The observation drones can livecast visuals to personnel, providing additional insight and perspective to adjust tactics and manage crew safety. For example, it can keep crews safer by not having to work in smoke and on steep slopes and increases situational awareness by providing high-resolution mapping and infrared visuals, allowing us to see through the smoke to watch for ember transplant, assess ignition effectiveness and monitor fire behaviour.”

Click to play video: 'Kimberley wildfire evacuation alert'
Kimberley wildfire evacuation alert

The Wildfire Service said using new technology and staying on top of advancements helps them respond more safely, efficiently and effectively as wildfire behaviour evolves.

As of Tuesday, there are 87 wildfires burning in B.C., with four wildfires of note.

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