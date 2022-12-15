One dead after two women shot in southwest Montreal: police

One woman is dead and another is fighting for her life after being shot early Thursday in southwest Montreal.
At around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, a 911 call reported gunshots on Mullins Street in Pointe-Saint-Charles.
The women, aged 73 and 22, were found inside an apartment on Mullins Street, near Charlevoix Street.
The 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, say police.
A security perimeter was set up and the canine unit was called to the scene to help in the investigation.
No arrests have been made, and there are no reported suspects.
— with files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines
