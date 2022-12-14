Menu

Crime

Calgary man arrested while asleep in stolen vehicle

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 8:49 pm
The rear view of a recovered stolen vehicle, when Strathmore RCMP approached it on Dec. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
The rear view of a recovered stolen vehicle, when Strathmore RCMP approached it on Dec. 7, 2022. handout / Strathmore RCMP

A Calgary man found asleep at the wheel faces 10 new charges after Strathmore RCMP came upon a parked vehicle.

While on patrol in Wrangler Park in Rocky View County on Dec. 7, RCMP officers came across a vehicle parked “out of place” near a business at around 1:30 a.m.

A check on the license plate revealed it was stolen, so officers positioned their vehicles to prevent the suspect from driving away.

Read more: Calgary police warn against leaving cars running unattended during cold snap

When officers approached, a lone occupant was found in the driver seat, sleeping behind the vehicle. Opening the unlocked door, police arrested the male.

Police confirmed the vehicle was also stolen from Calgary. A large amount of tools and various bags of goods believed to be stolen were also inside.

Story continues below advertisement

Lakhwinder Mangat, 44, of Calgary was charged with 10 new offences, including possession of property of crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failure to comply with a condition of an undertaking, and other charges under the Traffic Safety Act.

RCMP said Mangat was at large on two outstanding auto theft investigations.

At a bail hearing following his arrest, Mangat was released with conditions and a future court date.

The investigation continues to try to identify the owners of the property found inside the vehicle.

