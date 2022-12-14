Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Kingston, Ont., officials working on Waaban Crossing traffic delays

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 9:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont., officials working on Waaban Crossing traffic delays'
Kingston, Ont., officials working on Waaban Crossing traffic delays
Amid the fanfare of the opening of Kingston's Waaban Crossing Tuesday came frustrating traffic snarls as the city reprogrammed the lights, leading to delays for commuters.

Traffic snarls hampered some of the excitement over the opening of the new Waaban crossing.

During the first evening rush hour, some commuters reported their drive home taking twice as long as normal due to back-ups at the John Counter Boulevard and Montreal Street intersection.

Traffic was getting backed up behind vehicles looking to turn onto the bridge.

“I find that it’s hard to get around that left hand lane because it doesn’t hold very many cars. I think if our mayor looks into it, it’ll be okay,” said Kingston resident and commuter Adele Sparks.

Kingston resident, Jean Hamilton is optimistic traffic congestion will ease over time.

“I think once people balance it out and stuff, it should get better. Just like any exit. Montreal Street, Division, whatever, it’s going to be fine after a while,” said Hamilton.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kingston’s Waaban Crossing bridge opens to traffic

The City of Kingston is aware of the traffic tie-ups Tuesday night and made changes to the signal patterns.

The municipality will continue tweak the traffic signals on both ends of the bridge.

In a statement to global news the city’s major projects office says:

“Now less than one day old, we anticipate it will take some time for ‘normal’ traffic patterns to become established on the bridge, especially with residents eager to visit it for the first time and the holiday season in full swing.
Based on observations from Tuesday’s opening, the city will be making traffic signal timing adjustments at both Montreal street-John Counter Boulevard and Gore Road-Highway 15 intersections.”

Read more: Kingston, Ont. goes electric for new ice-resurfacing machines

Around noon on Wednesday there were some long lines of vehicles waiting to get through the intersection.

While the Waaban Crossing is experiencing some initial start up pains, the crossing does appear to be easing traffic volumes at the Lasalle Causeway, near the city’s downtown core.

KingstonTrafficBridgeCommuteDelayThird Crossingwaaban crossing

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers