Canada

Kingston, Ont. goes electric for new ice-resurfacing machines

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 12:29 pm
The city of Kingston has expanded its fleet of electric ice-resurfacing machines. View image in full screen
The city of Kingston has expanded its fleet of electric ice-resurfacing machines. Global News

The City of Kingston, Ont., is adding to its fleet of electric ice-resurfacing machines.

The three machines will operate out of the rinks at Springer Market Square, Leon’s Centre and Memorial Centre.

With the additions, the city says it is nearly halfway to its goal of replacing all 12 propane-fueled ‘Zambonis’ as they’re affectionately called.

Read more: Winning bidders first to cross Kingston’s Waaban Crossing

“These battery-powered electric ice resurfacers are expected to reduce fuel-related costs by 80 per cent and maintenance costs by up to 35 per cent,” said Brent Fowler, director of corporate asset management and fleet.

“In addition to these cost reductions, we will also have access to improved operational and maintenance data while providing an overall enriched operator experience, with Zamboni providing valuable ongoing training opportunities for staff.”

The electric fleet has already made its way to the Memorial Centre while the two slated for the Leon’s Centre and Market Square will arrive later this season, the city said.

