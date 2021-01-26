Menu

Canada
January 26 2021 10:03am
00:36

The Great Canadian Washing Machine Zamboni

Anthony and Ron Theriault converted a washing machine into a Zamboni to clear off a patch of ice near their Winnipeg home.

