Canada January 26 2021 10:03am 00:36 The Great Canadian Washing Machine Zamboni Anthony and Ron Theriault converted a washing machine into a Zamboni to clear off a patch of ice near their Winnipeg home. ‘Washing machine on skis’ becomes social media hit for Winnipeg father/son duo <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7599854/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7599854/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?