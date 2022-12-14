Kingston’s Waaban Crossing bridge opens to traffic

Send this page to someone via email

It was an historic day for travellers in the Limestone City. After decades of discussion, and three years of construction, Kingston’s third bridge crossing officially opened Tuesday.

It spans 1.2 kilometres over the Cataraqui River. It has two lanes for vehicles, plus a third dedicated lane for cyclists and pedestrians.

The bridge also features public lookout areas on the gateway to the Rideau Canal system.

An opening ceremony drew dignitaries and large crowds to the east bank on Gore Road, and the bridge was officially named the Waaban Crossing.

The $180-million project will now serve as a major link with the city’s east end, giving drivers another option to get across town instead of just using the LaSalle causeway Highway 401.

“This was the largest infrastructure project undertaken in Kingston, period,” said Mark Gerretsen, MP for Kingston and the Islands.

While the idea for a third crossing was first sparked back in 1967, it took until just three years ago to start construction.

And despite a worldwide pandemic and labour strikes, the project was delivered on time and on budget.

“This had a lot of challenges and not just the regular challenges, said Mark Mallett of Kiewit Construction, among them the global pandemic.

The federal government, the province and the city of Kingston each contributed $60 million to the project, and each level of government was represented at the opening ceremony.

Opening speeches were held at the Kingston east community centre before spectators were shuttled over to the eastern landing of the Waaban crossing for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Following the ribbon-cutting, those who won the city’s online auction to be the first to cross the 1.2-kilometre bridge began their journey. The first pedestrians were a group of three scooter riders and a motor coach carrying about 50 people.

“This is a moment to savour,” said Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson.

“This is a moment that we have all earned by working together. And in the days and the months and the years ahead, whatever your plans are, whether it’s in your car, whether it’s on your bike, or whether it’s just a walk across the bridge, I look forward to seeing each and every one of you on our new Waaban crossing.”

