3 homicides in the Lower Mainland in past 24 hours

Send this page to someone via email

There have been three homicides in the Lower Mainland in the past 24 hours.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the first one occurred on Dec. 13, around 11 a.m. in North Vancouver.

Officers responded to a disturbance in a unit on West 3rd Street near Chesterfield Avenue and found a 68-year-old woman in medical distress from being stabbed.

“North Vancouver officers located a suspect on scene who was immediately arrested,” Pierotti said.

The victim has been identified as 68-year-old Domingo Santos of North Vancouver, he added.

On Wednesday, 46-year-old Anthony del Rosario, Santos’ nephew, was charged with second-degree murder Pierotti added.

1:33 One dead, one arrested in stabbing at North Vancouver apartment

Story continues below advertisement

“At the time, we’re still working to determine the motive,” Pierotti said, adding del Rosario was known to the North Vancouver RCMP.

IHIT also acquired a second file on Tuesday when the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP was called to a home near Windsor Street just off Yale Road around 6 p.m.

Officers found a 34-year-old man at the scene who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries, Pierotti said.

Shortly after the shooting, around 6:45 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP found a burned SUV left in a parking lot by the Tzeachten Sports Field.

Pierotti said it is not known if the two instances are linked.

“We do believe this was a targeted incident,” he added.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Michael d’Lerma of Chilliwack. Pierotti said he was known to the police but it is not known if the shooting is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

He added that d’Lerma did not reside at that home and was a guest at the time.

1:32 Fatal shooting in quiet Chilliwack neighbourhood

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, IHIT was called to Mission on Wednesday after a man died from a stabbing inside a Mission home.

Around 7 a.m., Mission RCMP officers responded to a home in the 33800-block of 4th Avenue, near Mary Street.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds who later died on the scene.

“Police officers remain on scene and will be in the area throughout the day canvassing for witnesses,” Pierotti said. “If you have any information regarding this incident and have yet to speak with police, please reach out to IHIT immediately.”

He added that all evidence suggests this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

When asked if there has been an increase in homicides in the Lower Mainland recently, Pierotti said he has not done any statistical analysis to investigate but there has been a “large volume of files come in this calendar year.”

He also said there is no indication to suggest these three files are connected.