Button up, intense arctic blast forecast to hit Lower Mainland next week

Warm clothes and winter tires will be a must next week in the Lower Mainland with an intense cold front forecast to hit the region.
“A massive arctic blast (of air) is about to hit B.C. just in time for the official transition into winter on Wed. Dec. 21,” she said.
“Although conditions across B.C. have been generally colder than average for over a month now, the temperatures are expected to get even colder.”
Gordon said some computer models suggest the region could be hit with record-breaking cold next week.
However, she said not all models showed the potential for an “extreme drop,” and stressed that it is still too early to be sure of how things will shape up.
“What we do know is there is good agreement among the models that B.C. will experience a significant drop in temperatures,” Gordon said.
“The timeline, at this point, is late Tuesday through early Friday. Most of the models indicate this could be a brief arctic blast of only two or three days.”
Early forecasts from Environment Canada show possible flurries for Vancouver beginning Saturday.
Either way, Gordon said Lower Mainland residents should be prepare for the worst, and be ready for the potential of extreme cold for much of next week.
That could translate into daytime highs of -3 or -4 C for Metro Vancouver, with overnight lows in the range of -8 C or lower, Gordon said.
“These numbers will no doubt change in the days to come so stay tuned,” she added.
