Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 after Markham murder, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 3:53 pm
Click to play video: 'York police appealing for witnesses after woman found dead in Markham apartment'
York police appealing for witnesses after woman found dead in Markham apartment
WATCH ABOVE: York police are hoping witnesses will come forward to help shed some light after a ‘suspicious death’ was discovered on Sunday evening at an apartment in Markham. Kayla McLean reports – Dec 6, 2022

Canada-wide arrest warrants have been issued for a man and a woman wanted in connection with a death in Markham at the beginning of the month.

York Regional Police said the arrest warrants came after an incident reported on Dec. 4. That day, at around 8 p.m., police responded to an injured person call on Buchanan Drive, where they found a deceased woman.

“After the post-mortem examination conducted by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, the death was determined to have been a homicide,” police said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Markham

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for two suspects: Shichao Dong and Lina Rong. Police said both are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York police’s homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or by emailing homicide@yrp.ca. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
HomicideYork Regional PoliceYork RegionMarkhamCanada-Wide WarrantYRPMarkham HomicideCanada-wide wanted
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers