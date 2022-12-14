Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 after Markham murder, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Canada-wide arrest warrants have been issued for a man and a woman wanted in connection with a death in Markham at the beginning of the month.

York Regional Police said the arrest warrants came after an incident reported on Dec. 4. That day, at around 8 p.m., police responded to an injured person call on Buchanan Drive, where they found a deceased woman.

“After the post-mortem examination conducted by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, the death was determined to have been a homicide,” police said.

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for two suspects: Shichao Dong and Lina Rong. Police said both are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York police’s homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or by emailing homicide@yrp.ca. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers.